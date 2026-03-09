Adani Power, Cochin Shipyard, Hyundai Motor India among six stocks to enter F&O segment from April 1

Adani Power, Cochin Shipyard, and Hyundai Motor India were among six stocks set to enter the futures and options (F&O) segment.

The National Stock Exchange of India, in a circular dated March 9, announced the inclusion of six stocks in the F&O segment, effective April 1, 2026.

The exchange further informed that contracts for all six stocks will become available for trading subject to the fulfilment of eligibility conditions under the quarter sigma computation cycle for March 2026.

This move is in line with the stock selection criteria prescribed by market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India. Meanwhile, the market lot and scheme of strikes will be communicated to members on March 30, 2026, through a separate circular.

“The details of the applicable quantity freeze shall be available in the contract file, which shall be applicable for trading on April 1, 2026,” NSE said in its circular.

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) offers derivative trading on 206 individual securities. These stocks, which meet specific SEBI eligibility criteria, include futures and options contracts.

Indian stock market today The ongoing US–Iran war continued to weigh on the Indian stock market on Monday, March 9, as investor sentiment further deteriorated amid a relentless surge in crude oil prices. A falling domestic currency and sustained outflows from overseas investors also dragged the key benchmark indices to an 10-month low.

Amid heavy panic selling following escalating tensions between the US and Iran, the Nifty 50 crashed 1.86% to 23,994, while the Sensex fell 1.77% to 77,521. At one point, both indices had declined nearly 3%. Even though they recovered from the day's low, they are still trading at their lowest levels since May 2025.

The broader markets also faced similar pressure from the Street, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices crashing by up to 2.4%.

The situation in the Middle East is worsening with each passing day, and the war has already started showing its impact on the global economy. Crude oil prices have surged nearly 64% since the start of the conflict, while gas prices have also been rising sharply.

The war, which initially began between three nations, has now drawn in several major Middle Eastern countries, leading to widespread chaos in the region, with US-Israel and Iran vowing to continue attacks on each other and resulting in significant loss of lives.

