Adani Power completes acquisition of Vidarbha Industries Power after NCLT nod.

Adani Power, the thermal power generation arm of the Adani Group, announced on Tuesday that it has completed the acquisition of Vidarbha Power, which has become its wholly-owned subsidiary effective July 7.

Adani Power share price fell over 2.4 per cent during the intraday session to ₹594.15 apiece on Tuesday. The Adani Group stock opened at ₹604.40 in the early morning session, as compared to the previous close of ₹597.15 on Monday.

Adani Power completes acquisition of Vidarbha Power According to the exchange filing, the company has completed the acquisition and resolution plan implementation of Vidarbha Industries Power for an aggregate consideration of ₹4,000 crore.

On June 18, 2025, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved Adani Power’s resolution plan.

“The acquisition of VIPL is a key milestone in Adani Power’s strategy to unlock value through the turnaround of stressed assets. As we continue expanding our portfolio, we remain committed to supporting India’s vision of ‘Electricity for All’ by delivering reliable, affordable base-load power that fuels the country’s sustainable growth," said SB Khyalia, Chief Executive Officer, Adani Power.

The company further informed that its operating capacity has risen to 18,150 MW with this acquisition. “APL is further undertaking the expansion of its base load power generation portfolio through a mix of brownfield and greenfield projects,” it said.

It is currently constructing six brownfield Ultrasupercritical power plants (USCTPP) of 1,600 MW each at its existing locations at Singrauli-Mahan in Madhya Pradesh, Raipur, Raigarh, and Korba in Chhattisgarh, and Kawai in Rajasthan, in addition to a 1,600 MW greenfield USCTPP at Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh.

Apart from this, it is also reviving the construction of a 1,320 MW Supercritical power plant at Korba that it has acquired previously. With this, APL would cement its position as India’s largest private base load power generation company with 30,670 MW of operational capacity by 2030.