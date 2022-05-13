Adani Power follows Adani Wilmar, market cap dips below 1 lakh crore

Speaking on the reason for huge sell-off in Adani group stocks, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "During the recent rally in Adani group stocks, majority of the FII's investments have gone to Adani shares that has put doubt into the minds of SEBI officials. SEBI has already put Adani Wilmar in stage 4 of ASM list and market is buzz that some other Adani group stock may also figure in ASM list in coming times. So, there is trend reversal in regard to Adani group stocks at Dalal Street and hence mar5ket capitalization of Adani group stocks are expected to further come down till more clarity comes."