Adani Power, HCL Tech look attractive for short term. Here's why

Adani Power, HCL Tech look attractive for short term. Here's why2 min read 13 Aug 2023, 10:33 AM IST
Nifty remains rangebound, displaying a bearish trend. Bank Nifty dominated by bears with a support level at 44,400. Adani Power and HCL Tech show positive trends and potential for upward movement, says Rupak De of LKP Securities.
On August 11, aside from the first hour, the Nifty remained predominantly rangebound, with the benchmark index slipping below 19,500. However, it did not experience a significant correction as traders chose to stay on the sidelines due to the upcoming holidays. From a technical standpoint, the Nifty continues to exhibit a bearish trend as it remains below the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (21-EMA). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also indicating a bearish crossover. In the short term, there's a possibility that the index might decline towards the 19300 level. On the upside, there's a resistance level situated at 19500.
