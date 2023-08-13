Adani Power, HCL Tech look attractive for short term. Here's why

On August 11, aside from the first hour, the Nifty remained predominantly rangebound, with the benchmark index slipping below 19,500. However, it did not experience a significant correction as traders chose to stay on the sidelines due to the upcoming holidays. From a technical standpoint, the Nifty continues to exhibit a bearish trend as it remains below the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (21-EMA). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also indicating a bearish crossover. In the short term, there's a possibility that the index might decline towards the 19300 level. On the upside, there's a resistance level situated at 19500.

