Adani Power Q1 Results: Net profit falls 15.5% to ₹3,305.13 crore, revenue down 5.6%; stock split announced

Adani Power Q1 Results: Adani Power announced its results for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26) today, August 1. The power stock's consolidated net profit fell 15.5 percent to ₹3,305.13 crore in Q1FY26 versus ₹3,912.79 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, the profit rose 27 percent from ₹2,599.23 crore in the March quarter.

The consolidated revenue of the company fell 5.6 percent to ₹14,109.15 crore in the quarter under review from ₹14,955.63 crore in Q1FY25.

The company cited lower merchant tariff realisation and higher operating expenses stemming from recent acquisitions as key reasons for the drop in profit. Additionally, the decline in revenue was attributed to year-on-year fluctuations in imported coal prices.

The company reported a consolidated continuing EBITDA of ₹5,744 crore for Q1 FY26, down from ₹6,290 crore in the same period last year, primarily due to reduced revenue and increased operating costs stemming from recent acquisitions. However, on a sequential basis, EBITDA improved by 12.7 percent.

During the quarter, installed capacity rose 15 percent year-on-year to 17,550 MW from 15,250 MW in Q1 FY25. Despite this expansion, the Plant Load Factor (PLF) declined to 67 percent from 78 percent, reflecting a dip in operational efficiency. Nevertheless, the number of units sold saw a modest rise to 24.6 billion units from 24.2 billion units in the year-ago period.

Stock Split Announced Moreover, Adani Power’s board has approved a stock split, dividing each equity share of ₹10 into five equity shares of ₹2 each, reflecting a 1:5 split ratio. This marks the company’s first-ever stock split and its first major corporate action of this nature. Until now, Adani Power has neither issued bonus shares nor undertaken any stock splits. The record date for the split has not yet been announced.

A 1:5 stock split means that each existing equity share of a company is split into five shares. While the total number of shares increases, the overall value of the investor’s holding remains the same, as the stock price adjusts proportionally. This move is usually aimed at improving stock liquidity and making shares more affordable to retail investors.

Share Price Trend The shares of Adani Power dropped more than 1% to trade at ₹581.50 after the company released its results for the first quarter of the financial year 2026. In the last 1 year, the stock has shed 20 percent but added 10 percent in 2025 YTD.