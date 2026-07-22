Adani Power Q1 results: Net profit jumps 42% YoY to ₹4,806 crore; board approves raising ₹15,000 crore

Adani Power Q1 results: Adani Power's June quarter earnings revealed a 42% net profit rise to 4,806 crore and a 34% revenue boost to 18,902 crore. The firm plans to raise 15,000 crore for expansion and is actively pursuing growth in various energy sectors.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published22 Jul 2026, 02:03 PM IST
Adani Power Q1 results: Net profit jumps 42% YoY to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,806 crore; board approves raising <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 crore
Adani Power Q1 results: Net profit jumps 42% YoY to ₹4,806 crore; board approves raising ₹15,000 crore(Bloomberg)

Adani Power Q1 results: Adani Power reported a strong set of earnings for the June quarter (Q1 FY27) on Wednesday, 22 July, with net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent rising 42% year-on-year to 4,806 crore, compared with 3,385 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company's revenue from operations increased 34% YoY to 18,902 crore, up from 14,109 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's board has approved a proposal to raise up to 15,000 crore through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) or the issuance of other eligible securities, subject to obtaining necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals.

The company, in an exchange filing, said its consolidated continuing EBITDA rose 21.6% year-on-year to a record 6,983 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with 5,744 crore in the year-ago period, marking its highest-ever quarterly continuing EBITDA and reflecting the strength of its core operating performance despite elevated fuel costs.

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The company also recognised one-time revenue of 1,386.34 crore relating to prior periods during the quarter, primarily due to the revision of historical energy charges under certain power purchase agreements (PPAs), compared with 406.21 crore recognised in the corresponding quarter last year.

According to the filing, fuel costs increased by 30.15% year-on-year to 9,512.70 crore from 7,309.19 crore, driven by higher generation volumes and higher landed costs of imported coal. Operating expenses also rose in line with the company's expanding generation capacity and growing scale of operations.

The company said it continues to make rapid progress towards its 45 GW capacity expansion target, supported by strong operational cash flows. It added that the proposed acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates' power assets will further strengthen its portfolio, while the company is also diversifying into domestic and international hydropower projects and preparing to explore opportunities in the nuclear power segment.

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Adani Power share price today

Adani Power share price today opened at 220.70 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 221.60 per share, and an intraday low of 212 apiece.

Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said Adani Power has been trading within a consolidation range of 212-236 since the beginning of June, indicating no clear directional trend.

According to Shah, the stock's 20-day and 50-day exponential moving averages (EMAs) have flattened, signalling weakening short-term momentum. He added that the Average Directional Index (ADX) has remained subdued, pointing to low trend strength, while the MACD continues to hover below the zero line, reinforcing the ongoing sideways movement.

Shah believes a decisive breakout above 236 or a breakdown below 212 is likely to determine the stock's next meaningful directional move.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.

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