Adani Power Q2 results 2025: Net profit falls 11% to ₹2,953 crore, revenue at ₹13,457 crore

Adani Power announced its second quarter results for financial year 2025-2026 on Thursday, October 30. The Adani Group company reported a 11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its net consolidated net profit to ₹2,953 crore for the quarter ending on September 30, 2025, as compared to ₹3,332 crore same period a year ago.

Meanwhile, revenue from operations for the September quarter stood at ₹13,457 crore, marking 0.9 per cent increase from ₹13,339 crore recorded in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

EBITDA and business updates Adani Power reported a stable consolidated EBITDA of ₹6,001 crore for Q2 FY26, compared to ₹6,000 crore in the same quarter last year. This steady performance was achieved despite higher operating expenses arising from recent acquisitions, reflecting strong underlying business resilience and effective cost management amid integration-related challenges.

Adani Power Q2 results FY26

“Adani Power has once again demonstrated robust and stable financial performance this quarter, in the face of weather-driven fluctuations in demand, highlighting our operational efficiency and competitive advantages. We are steadily expanding our presence in the market by securing another 4.5 GW of new long-term PPAs under the SHAKTI scheme. Our strong profitability and liquidity position us well to achieve our enhanced capacity expansion goal of 42 GW by 2031-32. We have already arranged ordering for equipment and land for the entire 23.7 GW expansion, with project implementation progressing rapidly. We are proud to play a pivotal role in India’s power sector growth, and stay strongly committed to supporting the nation’s need for dependable, scalable, and sustainable electricity," said S B Khyalia, CEO, Adani Power Limited.

The company signed a Power Supply Agreement (PSA) of 2,400 MW (gross) capacity for a period of 25 years with the Bihar State Power Generation Company Limited (BSPGCL), to be supplied from a new 2,400 MW greenfield Ultra-Supercritical Thermal Power Project (USCTPP) at Pirpainti in Bhagalpur district, Bihar.

The company also completed a shares split on September 22, 2025, in a 1:5 ratio, converting each equity share of ₹10 face value into five equity shares of ₹2 each. Following the split, the total number of equity shares issued by the company have increased from 3,85,69,38,941 equity shares of ₹10 face value each to 19,28,46,94,705 equity shares of ₹2 face value each.