Adani Power Q3 Results: Net profit down 96% to ₹9 cr, revenue up 45%
- Adani Power Q3 Results: Shares of Adani Power Ltd were up 4.99% to settle at ₹181.90 apiece on the NSE ahead of earnings announcement
Adani Power, an Indian power and energy company, which is a part of Adani Group, on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit dipped by 96% on-year to ₹8.7 crore for the quarter ended 31 December, 2022 (Q3FY23). The company had reported a profit of ₹218.5 crore in the same quarter last year.
