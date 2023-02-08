Adani Power Q3 Results: Net profit down 96% to 9 cr, revenue up 45%

‘Adani Power well placed in terms of liquidity’

"With resolution of most of its regulatory issues now, the Company is well placed in terms of liquidity to meet its present commitments and growth requirements. Adani Power Limited, with its strategically located and efficient power plants, is poised to gain maximum advantage from India’s growing power demand and provide stable, reliable and affordable power supply, while ensuring the betterment of communities around it," Sardana added.