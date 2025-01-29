Adani Power Q3 Results 2025 Live Updates: Adani Power is set to deliver its Q3 results today, January 29. The board of Adani Power is slated to meet on Wednesday, January 29 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and the nine months ended December 31, 2024. Adani Power share price gained over 2% ahead of the announcement of December quarter results today. The Adani group stock has fallen 30% in the last six months, but has gained 12% in one year. Over the past two years, Adani Power shares have delivered multibagger returns of 103%. Catch Adani Power Q3 Results 2025 Live blog for the latest updates.
Adani Power Q3 Results Live: Adani Power share price has surged from ₹450 to 600 levels on strong volumes, but the recent pullback is occurring on significantly lower volumes, signaling weak bull exhaustion and smart money accumulation. For bullish momentum to reignite, Adani Power stock must sustain above its 50-day moving average at ₹540. Preemptive buyers may consider entering at the current market price of ₹500, while momentum traders should wait for confirmation above ₹540. Eventually, the Adani Group stock is likely to retest its breakout zone at ₹589. With accumulation in play, Adani Power remains a strong candidate for a potential upside move in the near term, said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities.
