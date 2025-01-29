Hello User
Adani Power Q3 Results 2025 Live Updates: Adani Power share price gains over 2% ahead of earnings

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:17 PM IST
Ankit Gohel

Adani Power Q3 Results 2025 Live Updates: Adani Power share price gained over 2% ahead of the announcement of December quarter results today. The Adani group stock has delivered multibagger returns of 103% over the past two years.

Adani Power Q3 Results 2025 Live Updates: Adani Power is set to deliver its Q3 results today, January 29.

Adani Power Q3 Results 2025 Live Updates: Adani Power is set to deliver its Q3 results today, January 29. The board of Adani Power is slated to meet on Wednesday, January 29 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and the nine months ended December 31, 2024. Adani Power share price gained over 2% ahead of the announcement of December quarter results today. The Adani group stock has fallen 30% in the last six months, but has gained 12% in one year. Over the past two years, Adani Power shares have delivered multibagger returns of 103%. Catch Adani Power Q3 Results 2025 Live blog for the latest updates.

29 Jan 2025, 12:17 PM IST Adani Power Q3 Results Live: Stock a strong candidate for upside move in near term: Anshul Jain

Adani Power Q3 Results Live: Adani Power share price has surged from 450 to 600 levels on strong volumes, but the recent pullback is occurring on significantly lower volumes, signaling weak bull exhaustion and smart money accumulation. For bullish momentum to reignite, Adani Power stock must sustain above its 50-day moving average at 540. Preemptive buyers may consider entering at the current market price of 500, while momentum traders should wait for confirmation above 540. Eventually, the Adani Group stock is likely to retest its breakout zone at 589. With accumulation in play, Adani Power remains a strong candidate for a potential upside move in the near term, said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities.

29 Jan 2025, 11:53 AM IST Adani Power Q3 Results Live: Adani Power shares deliver multibagger returns of 103% in two years

Adani Power Q3 Results Live: Adani Power share price gained over 2% ahead of the announcement of December quarter results today. The Adani group stock has fallen 30% in the last six months, but has gained 12% in one year. Over the past two years, Adani Power shares have delivered multibagger returns of 103%. 

29 Jan 2025, 11:21 AM IST Adani Power Q3 Results Live: Adani Power shares gain ahead of earnings

Adani Power Q3 Results Live: Adani Power share price gained over 2% ahead of the announcement of December quarter results today. The Adani group stock opened higher at 504.80 apiece as against its previous close of 497.10 on the BSE. Adani Power shares hit intraday high of 510.00 apiece and a low of 497.00 apiece.

29 Jan 2025, 11:16 AM IST Adani Power Q3 Results Live: Adani Power to deliver Q3 results today

Adani Power Q3 Results Live: Adani Power is set to deliver its Q3 results today, January 29. The board of Adani Power is slated to meet on Wednesday, January 29 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and the nine months ended December 31, 2024. 

