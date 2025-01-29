Adani Power Q3 Results: Adani Power Ltd on Wednesday reported an 7.38% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for the fiscal's third quarter ended December (Q3FY25) to ₹2,940.07 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹2,737.96 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the consolidated net profit was down 10.8%. Adani Power shares jumped over 5% at ₹523.40 apiece on BSE post Q3 earnings.

Adani Power 's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹13,671.18 crores during the quarter ended December (Q3FY25) from ₹12,991.44 crore in Q3FY24, a year-on-year rise of 5.23%. Sequentially, the revenue was up by 2.5%.

The firm noted in the exchange filing that earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year, reaching ₹6,185.18 crore.

The board of the company has also approved higher fundraising thresholds through Non-Convertible Debentures and a Qualified Institutional Placement. The board has approved raising the fundraising ceiling for Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) to ₹11,000 crore, an increase from the previous limit of ₹5,500 crore. Additionally, the company has sanctioned raising ₹5,000 crore via the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) method.