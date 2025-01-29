Mint Market

Adani Power Q3 Results: Net profit rises 7.4% YoY to ₹2,940.07 crore; board approves ₹5,000 crore QIP

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published29 Jan 2025, 03:01 PM IST
Adani Power Q3 Results Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

Adani Power Q3 Results: Adani Power Ltd on Wednesday reported an 7.38% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for the fiscal's third quarter ended December (Q3FY25) to 2,940.07 crore. The company had reported a profit of 2,737.96 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the consolidated net profit was down 10.8%. Adani Power shares jumped over 5% at 523.40 apiece on BSE post Q3 earnings.

Adani Power 's consolidated revenue from operations stood at 13,671.18 crores during the quarter ended December (Q3FY25) from 12,991.44 crore in Q3FY24, a year-on-year rise of 5.23%. Sequentially, the revenue was up by 2.5%.

The firm noted in the exchange filing that earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year, reaching 6,185.18 crore.

The board of the company has also approved higher fundraising thresholds through Non-Convertible Debentures and a Qualified Institutional Placement. The board has approved raising the fundraising ceiling for Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) to 11,000 crore, an increase from the previous limit of 5,500 crore. Additionally, the company has sanctioned raising 5,000 crore via the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) method.

First Published:29 Jan 2025, 03:01 PM IST
