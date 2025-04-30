Adani Power Q4 Results: Net profit drops 5% to ₹2,599.2 crore, FY25 power output rises 19.5% YoY

Adani Power Q4 Results: Adani Power Limited has generated 102.2 Billion Units of power in the just-concluded financial year 2024-25, up by 19.5 per cent from 85.5 BU in 2023-24, the company's earnings results released Wednesday showed.

According to company information, the Adani Group company's consolidated power sale volume was at 95.9 BU in 2024-25, up by 20.7 per cent from 79.4 BU in 2023-24 due to robust power demand and higher operating capacity.

Consolidated continuing total revenues were higher by 10.8 per cent at ₹56,473 crore in 2024-25 vs ₹50,960 crore in 2023-24; supported by higher sales volumes, offset partially by lower tariff realisation.

In the January-March quarter, consolidated power sale volume was at 26.4 BU, up by 18.9 per cent from 22.2 BU in same quarter of 2023-24, due to growing power demand and higher operating capacity.

The consolidated continuing total revenue for Q4 2024-25 was higher by 5.3 per cent at ₹14,522 crore vs ₹13,787 crore in Q4 2023-24; primarily due to higher volume, offset by lower tariff realisation.