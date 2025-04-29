Adani Power Q4 results: Should you buy the Adani Group stock ahead of earnings?

Adani Power share price remained volatile on Tuesday ahead of its Q4 results tomorrow. Adani Power shares opened higher at ₹559.40 apiece and rallied 1.7% to hit an intraday high of ₹562.00 apiece on the BSE. However, the Adani Group stock witnessed selling at higher levels and then hit an intraday low of ₹550.05 apiece.

Adani Power will announce its earnings for the fourth quarter of FY25 on April 30, Wednesday. Along with Adani Power Q4 results, the board of directors of the company will also declare the financial results for the full FY25.

“...we would like to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, to consider and approve, inter alia, the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025,” Adani Power said in a regulatory filing on April 22.

The billionaire Gautam Adani-led company will hold the “Post Results Conference Call” on Thursday, May 1, 2025, with investors to discuss its financial performance.

Adani Power Q4 Results 2025 Preview Analysts expect Adani Power Q4 results to be robust, with a growth in revenue and improvement in margins, led by strong power demand trends.

Cumulative all India electricity demand over January - March 2025 period stood at 416 BU as compared to 400 BU for the same period last year. For Q4FY25, electricity demand has improved with the early onset of summer and peak demand reaching up to 238 GW during Q4FY25 in February 2025.

Adani Power has a total operating power generation capacity of 17,550 MW comprising thermal power plants in various states and a 40 MW solar power project in Gujarat.

Adani Power Q3 Results 2025 In the third quarter of FY25, Adani Power had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,940.07 crore, registering a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 7.4%. The company’s consolidated total revenue in Q3FY25 increased 11% YoY to ₹14,833 crore led by higher volume.

Adani Power’s sales volume stood at 23.3 billion units (BU) in October-December 2024 quarter, up 8% from 21.5 BU in the year-ago period, due to improved power demand and higher operating capacity.

At the operating level, EBITDA in the December 2024 quarter rose 23% YoY to ₹6,185 crore, supported by higher one-time income.

Should you buy Adani Power shares ahead of Q4 results? Adani Power share price has gained 8% in one month and over 4% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The Adani Group stock has fallen 7% in one year, but has delivered multibagger returns of 145% in two years and a staggering 1,665% in five years.

“Adani Power share price is forming a 102-day-long rounding bottom pattern with the upper boundary placed in the ₹583 – 598 range. A breakout and sustained move above ₹598 can open the path towards the next major weekly swing high at ₹752.9. The base formation has seen healthy accumulation volumes, indicating strong interest,” said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.

According to Jain, a positive earnings outcome could act as a catalyst, triggering fresh momentum and validating the bullish structure for a swift upside move.

Adani Power share price hit a 52-week high of ₹896.75 apiece on 3 June 2024, and touched a 52-week low of ₹430.85 apiece on 21 November 2024, on the BSE.

At 2:05 PM, Adani Power shares were trading 0.44% lower at ₹550.15 apiece on the BSE, commanding a market capitalisation of more than ₹2,12,189 crore.