Adani Power Q4 Update: Adani Group subsidiary to declare March quarter results on THIS date in April

Adani Power Q4 Update: Adani Group's power generation subsidiary is set to declare its Jan-Mar quarter results in April 2025.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published22 Apr 2025, 05:09 PM IST
Adani Power is set to announce its fourth-quarter results in April 2025.
Adani Power is set to announce its fourth-quarter results in April 2025.(Reuters / Amit Dave)

Adani Power Q4 Update: Adani Group's subsidiary, Adani Power, on Tuesday, April 22, announced that the company will hold its board meeting this month to declare its January to March quarter results for the financial year 2024-25. The power generation firm will declare its Fourth quarter results on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, according to the exchange filing. 

“We would like to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, to consider and approve, inter alia, the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025,” said the company in the BSE filing. 

The company also informed its investors that the trading window for the stock will be shut from April 1, 2025 to the expiry of 48 hours from the date when the financial results for the fourth quarter are declared. 

 

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

First Published:22 Apr 2025, 05:09 PM IST
