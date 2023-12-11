Adani Power raises bid for Lanco Amarkantak Power in second revised offer: Report
Adani Power, India's leading private thermal power producer, has presented an improved and revised offer of ₹4,100 crore to the lenders of Lanco Amarkantak Power, The Economic Times reported.
Adani Power, India's leading private thermal power producer, has presented an improved and revised offer of ₹4,100 crore to the lenders of Lanco Amarkantak Power. Lanco Amarkantak Power, a thermal power company, is currently undergoing insolvency proceedings, sources familiar with the matter told the Economic Times.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started