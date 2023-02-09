Adani Power receives NCLT nod for amalgamation of 6 subsidiaries with company
- The NCLT has sanctioned the scheme of amalgamation of six wholly-owned subsidiary companies of Adani Power Limited
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday approved the merger of Adani Power Maharashtra, Adani Power Rajasthan, Udupi Power Corporation, Raipur Energen, Raigarh Energy Generation and Adani Power (Mundra) with Adani Power, an unit of the Adani Group.
