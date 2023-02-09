Adani Power receives NCLT nod for amalgamation of 6 subsidiaries with company

"We would like to inform that the Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal, Bench at Ahmedabad [“NCLT"] has sanctioned the Scheme of Amalgamation of Six Wholly Owned Subsidiary Companies of Adani Power Limited (“APL"), viz. (i) Adani Power Maharashtra Limited; (ii) Adani Power Rajasthan Limited; (iii) Udupi Power Corporation Limited; (iv) Raipur Energen Limited; (v) Raigarh Energy Generation Limited; and (vi) Adani Power (Mundra) Limited with APL (the “Scheme") on February 8, 2023," Adani Power informed the stock exchanged on Thursday.

