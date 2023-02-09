Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Adani Power receives NCLT nod for amalgamation of 6 subsidiaries with company

Adani Power receives NCLT nod for amalgamation of 6 subsidiaries with company

1 min read . 03:30 PM IST Meghna Sen
Losses at Adani Power widened due to fuel shortages and under-utilization of power plants. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

  • The NCLT has sanctioned the scheme of amalgamation of six wholly-owned subsidiary companies of Adani Power Limited

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday approved the merger of Adani Power Maharashtra, Adani Power Rajasthan, Udupi Power Corporation, Raipur Energen, Raigarh Energy Generation and Adani Power (Mundra) with Adani Power, an unit of the Adani Group.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday approved the merger of Adani Power Maharashtra, Adani Power Rajasthan, Udupi Power Corporation, Raipur Energen, Raigarh Energy Generation and Adani Power (Mundra) with Adani Power, an unit of the Adani Group.

According to a regulatory filing, the NCLT has sanctioned the scheme of amalgamation of six wholly-owned subsidiary companies of Adani Power Limited.

According to a regulatory filing, the NCLT has sanctioned the scheme of amalgamation of six wholly-owned subsidiary companies of Adani Power Limited.

"We would like to inform that the Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal, Bench at Ahmedabad [“NCLT"] has sanctioned the Scheme of Amalgamation of Six Wholly Owned Subsidiary Companies of Adani Power Limited (“APL"), viz. (i) Adani Power Maharashtra Limited; (ii) Adani Power Rajasthan Limited; (iii) Udupi Power Corporation Limited; (iv) Raipur Energen Limited; (v) Raigarh Energy Generation Limited; and (vi) Adani Power (Mundra) Limited with APL (the “Scheme") on February 8, 2023," Adani Power informed the stock exchanged on Thursday.

"We would like to inform that the Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal, Bench at Ahmedabad [“NCLT"] has sanctioned the Scheme of Amalgamation of Six Wholly Owned Subsidiary Companies of Adani Power Limited (“APL"), viz. (i) Adani Power Maharashtra Limited; (ii) Adani Power Rajasthan Limited; (iii) Udupi Power Corporation Limited; (iv) Raipur Energen Limited; (v) Raigarh Energy Generation Limited; and (vi) Adani Power (Mundra) Limited with APL (the “Scheme") on February 8, 2023," Adani Power informed the stock exchanged on Thursday.

In December last year, the company's secured creditors had approved the scheme of amalgamation following which the stock hit a high of 338 on BSE.

In December last year, the company's secured creditors had approved the scheme of amalgamation following which the stock hit a high of 338 on BSE.

In a filing to BSE, Adani Power had then said that a meeting of secured creditors of Adani Power was held for considering the scheme of amalgamation of Adani Power Maharashtra, Adani Power Rajasthan, Udupi Power Corporation, Raipur Energen, Raigarh Energy Generation and Adani Power (Mundra) with Adani Power.

In a filing to BSE, Adani Power had then said that a meeting of secured creditors of Adani Power was held for considering the scheme of amalgamation of Adani Power Maharashtra, Adani Power Rajasthan, Udupi Power Corporation, Raipur Energen, Raigarh Energy Generation and Adani Power (Mundra) with Adani Power.

"The proposed resolution approving the scheme was passed with requisite majority of secured creditors representing three-fourths in value of the secured creditors of the Company, as required by NCLT Order," Adani Power said in December 2022.

"The proposed resolution approving the scheme was passed with requisite majority of secured creditors representing three-fourths in value of the secured creditors of the Company, as required by NCLT Order," Adani Power said in December 2022.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Power Ltd were 5% down to settle at 172.90 apiece on the BSE on Thursday.

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Power Ltd were 5% down to settle at 172.90 apiece on the BSE on Thursday.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Meghna Sen

Meghna Sen is a deputy chief content producer at Livemint where she tracks companies, markets, news. She has 5+ years of experience with online and print publications. Email: meghna.sen@htdigital.in
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP