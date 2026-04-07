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Adani Power sets board meeting date to announce Q4 results. Details here

Adani Power has announced the date to declare its March quarter results for FY26. In the last quarter, the company's profit had moderated but despite that the Adani group stock has delivered solid returns to investors.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published7 Apr 2026, 02:24 PM IST
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Adani Power to announce its Q4 results 2026 on Wednesday, April 29.
Adani Power to announce its Q4 results 2026 on Wednesday, April 29.(Bloomberg)
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Adani Power, on Tuesday, April 7, announced that the board will meet later this month on April 29 to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

In an exchange filing, Adani Power further informed that it will also hold an investor/analyst call on the same day to discuss the results and the business outlook. The details of the call will be announced later.

“We would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, to consider and approve, inter alia, the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026 (“Results”),” the company said in the filing.

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The announcement came during the market hours on Tuesday. Adani Power share price was trading marginally higher at 164.69 apiece amid a lacklustre Indian stock market.

Also Read | Bajaj Finance sets board meeting date to declare Q4 results, dividend for FY26

Adani Power Q3 results 2026 highlights

In the preceding quarter (Q3) of FY26, the company reported an 18.9% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to 2,479.58 crore compared with 3,057.21 crore in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, profit fell 16% from 2,952.78 crore.

Revenue from operations dropped 8.9% YoY to 12,451 crore from 13,671 crore, while it declined 7.5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from 13,456.84 crore. The company reported EBITDA of 4,636.38 crore for the quarter, down from 4,785.51 crore in Q3 FY25.

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The company said its profitability remained “robust” despite temporary demand disruptions.

During Q3 FY26, total power sales stood at 23.6 billion units (BUs), slightly higher than 23.3 BUs a year ago, despite demand being affected by an early and prolonged monsoon.

Adani Power's recent business updates

On April 2, the company informed the exchanges that it had received a letter of award (LOA) from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution.

The order was for the supply of 2500 MW RE RTC power for a period of 25 years from the Scheduled Commencement Date of Supply, upon APL being declared as the successful bidder in the e-RA results, the company said in the filing.

Last month, the company secured a Letter of Award (LoA) from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) to supply 1,600 MW of electricity from one of its upcoming ultra-supercritical thermal power projects (USCTPP).

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Adani Power share price trend

Despite weak market sentiments due to ongoing geopolitical tensions, Adani Power share price has given significant returns to both short-term and long-term investors.

The Adani Group stock has delivered returns of 9.41% in a week and 18.41% in a month. In fact, the stock has surged 61% in a year.

Adani Power share price has also multiplied long-term investors' wealth by giving multibagger returns of 328% in three years and 723% in five years.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More

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