Adani Power share price: Company makes ESG-related announcement; what investors need to know

Adani Power, the country's largest private-sector thermal power generator, said on Monday that it has further improved its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance, as assessed by NSE Sustainability. The company scored 66, compared with 65 in FY26.

In a regulatory filing, the Adani Group company said it continues to rank ahead of other major Indian thermal, mixed-fuel, and integrated energy companies, highlighting its focus on ESG practices, sustainable growth, and responsible business operations.

Adani Power said its continued focus on a broad range of ESG initiatives, along with operational excellence, is benchmarked against leading industry standards. The company has adopted advanced low-emission technologies, including ultra-supercritical units, to reduce its carbon footprint, while also investing in continuous monitoring and corrective systems.

The company has also implemented measures to improve energy efficiency, conserve water, and ensure responsible waste management across its operations.

In other recent assessments, Adani Power scored 71 out of 100 in S&P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) and 4.3 out of 5.0 in the FTSE Russell ESG rating. For FY26, CareEdge ESG Ratings awarded the company a score of 80 out of 100, placing it in the 'Leadership' category and 35% above the industry median.

The company said these independent assessments reinforce its continued commitment to strengthening ESG practices and driving sustainable and responsible growth.

What is NSE Sustainability's ESG assessment? NSE Sustainability, a subsidiary of NSE Indices and part of the National Stock Exchange of India Group, is a SEBI-registered ESG rating provider. As part of its annual ESG assessment, the organisation evaluates 500 listed companies in India, offering investors and other stakeholders an independent assessment of their ESG credentials and potential for long-term value creation.

A strong ESG score can provide shareholders with greater confidence in a company's governance, resilience to emerging risks, and ability to attract long-term investors. It also indicates that the company is better positioned to create sustainable value over the long term.

Adani Power receives LOI for GVK Energy resolution plan In a separate regulatory filing, the company said that the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of GVK Energy Limited (GVKEL) has approved the resolution plan submitted by Adani Power Limited under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP).

Following the approval, Adani Power received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from GVKEL's Resolution Professional on September 7, 2026.

GVK Energy owns and operates a 330 MW hydroelectric power plant in Uttarakhand through its subsidiary, Alaknanda Hydro Power Company Limited.

The implementation of Adani Power's resolution plan will, however, be subject to the terms of the LOI and the requisite approvals from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Hyderabad, as well as other applicable regulatory authorities, courts, or tribunals.