Adani Power shares: Should you buy after the recent correction? Experts weigh in

Speaking on the recent decline in Adani Power share price, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Taking cognizance of high volatility and speculations in Adani Power shares, SEBI put this Adani group stock in stage four of ASM surveillance on Monday. This decision by the market regulator squeezed trade volume of the stock on Tuesday and Wednesday, which resulted in lower circuit hit. However, Adani Power is a quality stock and power theme is going to work in next one to two years because demand in the sector is rising 5-6 per cent per annum and no new big investment has happened in the sector in last one decade. So, demand-supply constraint is going to work in favour of quality power stocks like Adani Power."

