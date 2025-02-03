Mint Market

Adani Power share price: Jefferies sees 30% upside potential. Should you buy?

Jefferies has given a 'Buy' rating to Adani Power, citing its growth potential as it plans to increase capacity from 17.6 GW to 30.7 GW by 2030. The target price is 660, indicating a potential 30% upside from its current price of 509.

Saloni Goel
Published3 Feb 2025, 01:07 PM IST
Advertisement
Adani Power, India’s second-largest thermal power company after NTPC, is on track for significant growth.(Bloomberg)

Stock to buy: Global brokerage Jefferies has emerged as the latest bullish voice on Gautam Adani-led power manufacturer Adani Power.

According to the brokerage, Adani Power, India’s second-largest thermal power company after NTPC, is on track for significant growth.

The Adani Group company plans to boost its capacity by 1.7 times, from 17.6 GW to 30.7 GW, by 2030. With land, financing, and strategic partnerships already in place, Adani Power is set to meet its expansion goals, believes Jefferies. Close coordination with BHEL for equipment delivery and in-house EPC teams ensures that its capital expenditure (capex) remains on schedule, strengthening its conviction on the stock.

Advertisement

Against this backdrop, Jefferies initiated coverage on the stock with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of 660, signalling a potential 30% upside from Saturday's closing price of 509.

More to come...

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsAdani Power share price: Jefferies sees 30% upside potential. Should you buy?
First Published:3 Feb 2025, 01:07 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget