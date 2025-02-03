Adani Power share price: Jefferies sees 30% upside potential. Should you buy?

Stock to buy: Global brokerage Jefferies has emerged as the latest bullish voice on Gautam Adani-led power manufacturer Adani Power.

According to the brokerage, Adani Power, India’s second-largest thermal power company after NTPC, is on track for significant growth.

The Adani Group company plans to boost its capacity by 1.7 times, from 17.6 GW to 30.7 GW, by 2030. With land, financing, and strategic partnerships already in place, Adani Power is set to meet its expansion goals, believes Jefferies. Close coordination with BHEL for equipment delivery and in-house EPC teams ensures that its capital expenditure (capex) remains on schedule, strengthening its conviction on the stock.

Advertisement

Against this backdrop, Jefferies initiated coverage on the stock with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of ₹660, signalling a potential 30% upside from Saturday's closing price of ₹509.