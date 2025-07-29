Adani Power share price jumps 3% after stock-split move

Adani Group firm Adani Power share price jumped over 4 percent in intra-day deals on Tuesday, July 29 after its Board of Directors announced that they will meet on Friday, August 1, 2025, to consider a stock split (sub-division of shares). The proposal involves splitting the existing fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each into smaller denominations, details of which will be decided by the Board.

The stock split will be subject to shareholder approval and any required regulatory or statutory clearances.

Adani Power news “Further to our intimation pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Listing Regulations, as given on July 24, 2025, we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to be held on Friday, 1st August 2025 will inter alia also consider the proposal for alteration in the share capital of the Company by way of sub-division/split of the existing equity shares of the face value Rs. 10/- each, fully paid-up, in such a manner as may be determined by the Board, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company and any regulatory/statutory approvals, as may be required under applicable law,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Adani Power Earnings Adani Power reported a 5 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for the March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25), posting earnings of ₹2,599.23 crore compared to ₹2,737.24 crore in the same period last year. The dip was primarily due to lower recognition of non-recurring income.

A company official clarified that the profit after tax (PAT) for the fourth quarter of FY24 had included one-time gains such as higher refunds from government authorities and proceeds from the sale of unutilised assets. These items, which had a pre-tax impact of about ₹350 crore, were not present to the same extent in Q4 FY25, impacting the bottom line.

Despite the fall in profit, the company reported a 5.3 percent rise in consolidated revenue from continuing operations, which stood at ₹14,522 crore in Q4 FY25, up from ₹13,787 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. The increase was driven by higher power volumes, though partially offset by lower tariff realisation.

For the full financial year 2024–25, Adani Power’s net profit came in at ₹12,750 crore, significantly lower than the ₹20,829 crore reported in FY24. The decline was largely attributed to reduced one-time income and higher tax charges during the year.

Looking ahead, the Adani Group utility major is scheduled to announce its Q1FY26.

Stock Price Trend The stock jumped as much as 4.2 percent to its day's high of ₹594.75. In the last 1 year, the stock has lost 20 percent. Meanwhile, it has been flat in July so far, up 0.4 percent, extending gains for 5th straight month. It added 7.7 percent in June, 2.2 percent in May, 4.5 percent in April and 6.4 percent in March. Before that, it was in the red for 5 straight months between October 2024-Feb 2025.