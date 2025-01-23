Adani Power Q3 results date: Adani Power on Thursday, January 22 informed bourses that its board will meet next week to consider and approve the financial results for the December 2024 quarter.

Adani Power said its board is slated to meet on Wednesday, January 29 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter and the nine months ended December 31, 2024.

".. we would like to inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, to consider and approve, inter alia, the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024 (the “Results”)," Adani Power informed via a filing today.

Adani Power added that it will hold a “Post Results Conference Call” on the same day with the investors to discuss the financial performance of the company.

Rating Action In another positive development, the Adani Group company, post-market hours, on Wednesday announced that India Ratings has assigned ‘IND AA; Stable / IND A1+’ credit rating to the proposed non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of the company worth ₹11,000 crore and reaffirmed the credit rating on its bank loan facilities.

India Ratings reaffirmed its ratings on borrowings worth ₹38,000 crore. Details are as follows:

Facilities Amount ( ₹ Crore) Rating Rating Action Proposed Non-Convertible Debentures 11,000.00 IND AA; Stable Assigned Long Term Bank Facilities 22,755.25 IND AA; Stable Reaffirmed Long Term / Short Term Bank Facilities 14,479.75 IND AA; Stable / IND A1+ Reaffirmed Short Term Bank Facilities 765 IND A1+ Reaffirmed

Stock Impact Following these developments, Adani Power share price gained over 2% in trade on Thursday. Adani Power share price gained as much as 2.29% to ₹537.30 on the BSE.

The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹869.75 apiece in June 2024 while it plummeted to its 52-week low of ₹430.85 in November last year.