Adani Power share price jumps over 4% on receipt of order from MSEDCL for 1,600 MW long-term power supply

Adani Power share price jumped over 4% in early trade on Monday after the company announced receiving an order from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) for the supply of thermal power. The Adani group stock surged as much as 4.53% to ₹153.35 apiece on the BSE.

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Adani Power said it received a Letter of Award (LoA) from MSEDCL for the supply of 1,600 MW of power from one of its upcoming ultra-supercritical thermal power projects (USCTPP).

The supply of power under the proposed 25-year Power Supply Agreement (PSA) is scheduled to commence from the financial year 2030-31, with the first year’s quoted tariff of Rs. 5.30/kWh, Adani Power said in a regulatory filing on March 15.

With this development, Adani Power has now tied-up long-term PSAs of 13.3 GW out of its 23.8 GW under-implementation pipeline, marking a significant step towards its stated objective of securing almost its entire capacity under such contracts, the company added.

More than 95% of Adani Power’s current operating capacity of 18.15 GW is now tied up under medium-to-long-term PSAs, while over 55% of its upcoming capacity of 23.8 GW is secured under 25-year PSAs.

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During FY25-26, Adani Power has won five long-term PSA bids with a combined capacity of 10,400 MW.

Adani Power is undertaking India’s largest private sector thermal power capex program, expanding its capacity from the current 18.15 GW to 41.87 GW by FY31-32, with investments of approximately ₹2 lakh crore.

Adani Power Share Price Performance Adani Power share price has risen 5% in one month and has rallied 18% in six months. The Adani group stock has gained 46% in one year and has jumped 277% over the past three years. Adani Power share price has delivered multibagger returns of 802% in five years and a staggering 2,410% returns in ten years.

At 9:35 AM, Adani Power share price was trading 1.98% higher at ₹149.60 apiece on the BSE.

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