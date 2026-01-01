Adani Power share price pops 7% on strong volumes, hits highest level in over a month

Adani Power share price is flying high on the first trading day of 2026, January 01, jumping 7% to ₹153 apiece — its highest level since November 20. Today’s surge also marks the biggest intraday spike in over a month, even as the Indian stock market remained largely range-bound.

Although there are no fundamental triggers behind the sharp rise in Adani Power’s share price, trading volumes surged significantly, with nearly 50 million shares changing hands on both NSE and BSE as of 12:45 PM, four times higher than the average weekly volumes, according to Trendlyne data.

On technical charts, Adani Power is attempting a breakout from a six-week box formation near 146, reclaiming the 10, 20, and 50-day EMAs on the daily chart, according to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree.

"On higher timeframes, the 20-week EMA has acted as a clear launchpad, supporting the current rebound. The structure signals a tactical recovery rather than a trend reversal, as the stock remains locked in a broader consolidation phase," said Jain.

A sustained close above 146, supported by volume expansion, can drive a deeper bounce toward the 158 to 160 zone, he opined. However, this area is likely to attract supply, given the larger weekly cooling structure. "Risk–reward favours short-term trades, not positional longs. The rally is expected to lose steam near 160, with price likely reverting into consolidation thereafter."

Meanwhile, Adani Power share price has been trading on an ex-split basis in a 1:5 ratio since September 22.

Billionaire Gautam Adani-led power company is sharpening its growth ambitions by expanding capacity and securing landmark tenders to meet India’s rising electricity demand.

The company has raised its long-term installed capacity target to 41.87 gigawatts (GW) by FY32 and committed a capital expenditure of about ₹2 lakh crore, signalling one of the most aggressive private-sector expansion plans in India’s thermal power industry, PTI reported on December 24, citing sources.

The revised target marks a sharp step-up from the company’s earlier plan of 30.67 GW by FY30, the report said, citing the same sources.

Earlier reports also indicated that the Adani Group is in talks with officials in the Uttar Pradesh government to build eight 200-megawatt small modular reactors.

On December 18, the Indian government approved a landmark Atomic Energy Bill that allows private and foreign companies to enter the nuclear power sector, as the energy-hungry country targets a tenfold increase in nuclear power capacity to 100 GW by 2047.

Under the new law, private companies would need to obtain licenses to operate nuclear power plants, while foreign firms can participate through partnerships with Indian companies.

Adani Power jumps 35% in 2025 despite late-year sell-off Adani Power share price witnessed sharp selling after reaching a record high of ₹182.70 apiece in September this year, and as of the previous close, it is down 22.2% from that level. However, strong gains during the first half of 2025 helped the stock close the year with a 35% return, marking its fifth consecutive year of gains.

During 2025, APL reached several milestones. Its power generation capacity grew after it bought Vidharbha Industries and Power Ltd near Nagpur. The company also committed to investing more than $ 22 billion in projects through 2032.

In terms of long-term performance, Adani Power shares have delivered a 149% return over the last three years and surged 1,400% over the past five years, making it one of the best-performing stocks in the Adani group.