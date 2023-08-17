Adani Power share price rallies over 3% as GQG Partners picks 8.1% stake1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST
On Wednesday, five blocks of shares totalling approximately $1 billion were traded as the ports-to-power company stepped up its efforts to recover from a short-seller attack, according to Bloomberg.
Adani Power share price rallied over 3% in early trade on Thursday after US-based investment firm GQG Partners picked up 8.1% stake in the company for $1.1 billion. Adani Power shares gained as much as 3.20% to ₹288.25 apiece on the BSE.
