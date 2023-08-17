Adani Power share price rallied over 3% in early trade on Thursday after US-based investment firm GQG Partners picked up 8.1% stake in the company for $1.1 billion. Adani Power shares gained as much as 3.20% to ₹288.25 apiece on the BSE.
GQG Partners bought 31 crore shares of Adani Power in the largest ever secondary market equity deal. The promoter Adani Group sold the stake for over ₹9,000 crore in the energy-generation company.
After amassing stakes worth at least ₹26,445 crore in multiple Adani group firms through secondary market transactions since March, India-born Rajiv Jain-led investment management firm GQG Partners Llp bought an additional stake worth over $1.1 billion from the promoters of Adani Power.
On Wednesday, five blocks of shares totalling approximately $1 billion were traded as the ports-to-power company stepped up its efforts to recover from a short-seller attack, according to Bloomberg.
At 9:30 am, Adani Power shares were trading 2.11% higher at ₹285.20 apiece, while Adani Ports share price was trading 1.30% higher at ₹785.90 apiece on the BSE.
