Adani Power share price rises 7% on 1500 MW Thermal Power supply agreement in the state of Uttar Pradesh

Stock Market Today: Adani Power share price gained 7% in the morning trades on Monday as it announced Receipt of Letter of Award for 1500 MW Power Supply Agreement in the state of UP (Uttar Pradesh)

Adani Power release intimated the exchanges on 10 May 2025 that Adani Power Limited has received a Letter of Award (“LOA”) from Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (“UPPCL”) for procurement of 1,500 MW from a new thermal power project of 2x800MW (1600 MW) installed capacity situated in the State of Uttar Pradesh for a period of 25 years.