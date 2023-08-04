Adani Power share price rises over 3% after strong Q1 net profit growth1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 09:46 AM IST
Adani Power, the Adani group company, on Thursday, had posted a net profit of ₹8,759 crore for the first quarter of FY24, registering a robust growth of 83% from ₹4,780 crore in the same quarter last year.
Adani Power share price gained over 3% in the early trade on Friday after the company reported a sharp jump in its net profit for the quarter ended June 2023. Adani power shares rose as much as 3.65% at the opening to ₹284.95 apiece on the BSE.
