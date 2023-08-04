comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 04 2023 11:33:51
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.7 0.34%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 597.1 1.1%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 456.5 0.09%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,373.75 0.62%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 617.05 -0.28%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Adani Power share price rises over 3% after strong Q1 net profit growth
Back

Adani Power share price gained over 3% in the early trade on Friday after the company reported a sharp jump in its net profit for the quarter ended June 2023. Adani power shares rose as much as 3.65% at the opening to 284.95 apiece on the BSE.

Adani Power, the Adani group company, on Thursday, had posted a net profit of 8,759 crore for the first quarter of FY24, registering a robust growth of 83% from 4,780 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company’s revenue in Q1FY24, however, declined 19.8% to 11,006 crore from 13,723 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

Consolidated EBITDA during the quarter under review fell 35% to 3,514 crore from 5,412 crore, while EBITDA margin declined to 32% from 39%, YoY.

Read here: Adani Power Q1 results: Profit surges 83% on smaller tax bill

Adani Power’s installed capacity grew to 15,250 MW as of June 30, 2023, from 13,650 MW as of June 30, 2022, after commissioning of the 1,600 MW Godda Ultra-supercritical Power Plant, which supplies cross-border power to Bangladesh.

The company achieved an average consolidated Plant Load Factor (PLF) of 60.1% and sales of 17.5 Billion Units (BU) on an installed capacity of 15,250 MW, as compared to consolidated PLF of 58.6% and sales volume of 16.3 BU on an installed capacity of 13,650 MW in the quarter ended 30th June 2022.

At 9:45 am, Adani Power share price was trading 0.75% higher at 276.95 apiece on the BSE. 

Catch Live Market Updates here

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 10:13 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout