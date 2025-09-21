Adani Power share split record date fast approaching. Details here

Adani Power share price will remain in focus in Monday's trading session ahead of company's stock split record date on September 22. On Friday, Adani Power share rallied as much as 13.42 per cent to close at ₹716.10 apiece.

The Adani Group stock has given significant returns in both short-term and long-term. The stock has ascended over 20 per cent in a month and 37.16 per cent in six months. The Adani group share has proven to be a multibagger stock by surging 1,856.56 per cent.

Also Read | Is Indian stock market still overvalued?

Adani Power share split details Earlier this month, Adani Power’s board had given the nod for stock split in a 1:5 ratio. Accordingly, each fully paid-up equity share will be split into five shares, with the face value revised from ₹10 to ₹2. The company currently has 385.69 crore fully paid-up equity shares.

According to the exchange filing, the company has set September 22 as the record date for the upcoming stock split. This means that Friday, September 19, was the last day for investors to purchase shares and be eligible for stock split.

“We wish to inform that, the Company has fixed Monday, September 22, 2025 as the “Record Date” for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for sub-division / split of existing 1 (one) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up into 5 (five) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each fully paid up” the company said in the filing.

This is Adani Power’s first stock split, marking an important milestone in the company’s journey. While the split will not impact its business operations or fundamentals, it is expected to affect valuation measures and trading behavior of the stock.

Also Read | Infosys sets board meeting date to declare Q2 Results 2025

A stock split is a corporate action where a company increases its share count by breaking existing shares into smaller units. This move boosts the number of outstanding shares and lowers the price per share, but the company’s total market capitalisation remains unchanged.