Adani Power shareholders approve 1:5 stock split; details here

Adani group stock Adani Power on Friday, September 5, announced its shareholders had approved a stock split of a 1:5 ratio that its board had considered and approved on August 1 this year, along with the financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

In an exchange filing on September 5, Adani Power shared the scrutinizer’s report on the postal ballot conducted by the company and its voting results, which approved the subdivision or split of the company's equity shares.

Earlier, Adani Power’s board had approved a stock split, dividing each equity share of ₹10 into five equity shares of ₹2 each, reflecting a 1:5 split ratio.

This is the company's first-ever stock split and its first major corporate action of this nature. Until now, Adani Power has neither issued bonus shares nor undertaken any stock splits.

The company has not announced the record date for the stock split. After the stock split, Adani Power's equity shares will increase from 2,480 crore to 12,400 crore.

Adani Power share price trend Adani Power share price has been under pressure over the last year. The stock has fallen over 6 per cent in the last one year, hitting a 52-week high of ₹681.30 on September 16 and a 52-week low of ₹430.85 on November 21 last year.

Year-to-date, however, the stock has jumped 15 per cent, outperforming the equity benchmark Sensex, which has risen by just 2 per cent.

On Friday, September 5, Adani Power share price declined over 1 per cent during the session. The stock opened at ₹609.90 against its previous close of ₹608.50 ad hit an intraday low of ₹601.80. Around 12:05 pm, the stock traded 0.90 per cent down at ₹603.10.

