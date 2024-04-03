Adani Power shares hit record high today, jump 18% in 4 sessions
Adani Power stock surged by 5 percent, reaching a historic peak of ₹611.75 on the BSE, following an 18.4 percent increase over the past four trading sessions.
Adani Power Ltd shares surged to an all-time high, marking a fourth consecutive session of gains. The stock surged by 5 percent, reaching a historic peak of ₹611.75 on the BSE, following an 18.4 percent increase over the past four trading sessions.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started