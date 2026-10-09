Adani Power shares rise despite US-based FPI GQG Partners trimming stake in Gautam Adani-led company

GQG Partners Adani Stake Sale: Adani Power shares saw buying during Friday's session despite news that GQG Partners was offloading its 0.02% stake in the company. The Gautam Adani-led company informed the GQG Partners' move in an exchange filing on Friday. However, it didn't affect bulls' sentiment, and they outperformed bears during the Friday session, as Adani Power shares finished at ₹188.60 per share on the NSE, edging higher from their previous close of ₹188 apiece.
According to an exchange filing by the Adani Group company, GQG Partners offloaded 5,039,326 Adani Power shares, reducing its net shareholding in the company from 1,107,475,959 to 1,102,436,633. With this partial profit-booking, GQG Partners' stake in Adani Power could drop from 5.74% to 5.72%. The US-based FPI sold its Adani Power shares through multiple on-market transactions.
Adani Power informed the Indian stock market exchanges about the GQG Partners' profit-booking move in an exchange filing on Friday, saying, "We would like to inform you that (GQG partners) have sold equity shares of Adani Power Limited ("Company") by way of multiple on-market transactions resulting in aggregate change of shareholding in excess of 2% (two percent) of the total shareholding or voting rights in the Company. GQG Partners LLC is the investment manager of the Acquirer and PACs and has made the investment decision on behalf of the Acquirer and PACs."
Expecting a further rise in Adani Power shares, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “Adani Power share price is looking bullish on the monthly chart. It has strong support placed at ₹180 and ₹168, while facing resistance at ₹200. On breaking above this hurdle, the Adani Power share target can be expected around ₹225. So, Adani Power shareholders are advised to hold the scrip, maintaining the stop-loss at ₹168.”
On suggestion to the fresh investors, Mahesh M Ojha said, “Fresh investors can also buy Adani Power shares, maintaining a buy-on-dip strategy, keeping stop-loss at ₹168. They can also buy and hold the scrip for the near-term target of ₹225.”
Adani Power shares have remained under selling pressure since June 2026. The Adani Group stock has fallen from around ₹250 to ₹190 per share over the last five months. However, it is still a cash cow for its long-term shareholders. The Adani Power shares have delivered 26% YTD return, and over 825% returns in five years.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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