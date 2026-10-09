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Adani Power shares rise despite US-based FPI GQG Partners trimming stake in Gautam Adani-led company

Adani Power shares finished in green territory at 188.60 on Friday

Asit Manohar
Published9 Oct 2026, 04:44 PM IST
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Adani Power, GQG Partners: The US-based FPI has trimmed its stake in the Gautam Adani-led Adani Group company by offloading 0.02% shares.
Adani Power, GQG Partners: The US-based FPI has trimmed its stake in the Gautam Adani-led Adani Group company by offloading 0.02% shares.(Photo: Adani.com, AI)
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GQG Partners Adani Stake Sale: Adani Power shares saw buying during Friday's session despite news that GQG Partners was offloading its 0.02% stake in the company. The Gautam Adani-led company informed the GQG Partners' move in an exchange filing on Friday. However, it didn't affect bulls' sentiment, and they outperformed bears during the Friday session, as Adani Power shares finished at 188.60 per share on the NSE, edging higher from their previous close of 188 apiece.

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GQG Partners stake sale in Adani Power

According to an exchange filing by the Adani Group company, GQG Partners offloaded 5,039,326 Adani Power shares, reducing its net shareholding in the company from 1,107,475,959 to 1,102,436,633. With this partial profit-booking, GQG Partners' stake in Adani Power could drop from 5.74% to 5.72%. The US-based FPI sold its Adani Power shares through multiple on-market transactions.

Adani Power informed the Indian stock market exchanges about the GQG Partners' profit-booking move in an exchange filing on Friday, saying, "We would like to inform you that (GQG partners) have sold equity shares of Adani Power Limited ("Company") by way of multiple on-market transactions resulting in aggregate change of shareholding in excess of 2% (two percent) of the total shareholding or voting rights in the Company. GQG Partners LLC is the investment manager of the Acquirer and PACs and has made the investment decision on behalf of the Acquirer and PACs."

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Adani Power share price target

Expecting a further rise in Adani Power shares, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “Adani Power share price is looking bullish on the monthly chart. It has strong support placed at 180 and 168, while facing resistance at 200. On breaking above this hurdle, the Adani Power share target can be expected around 225. So, Adani Power shareholders are advised to hold the scrip, maintaining the stop-loss at 168.”

On suggestion to the fresh investors, Mahesh M Ojha said, “Fresh investors can also buy Adani Power shares, maintaining a buy-on-dip strategy, keeping stop-loss at 168. They can also buy and hold the scrip for the near-term target of 225.”

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Adani Power share news

Adani Power shares have remained under selling pressure since June 2026. The Adani Group stock has fallen from around 250 to 190 per share over the last five months. However, it is still a cash cow for its long-term shareholders. The Adani Power shares have delivered 26% YTD return, and over 825% returns in five years.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Asit Manohar

Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More

Adani PowerGautam AdaniGQG PartnersStocks To BuyStock Market TodayIndian Stock Market
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