Adani Power shares surge 5% as Q3 net profit sees multi-fold jump
Adani Power reported a significant boost in net profit to ₹2,738 crore in Q3 FY24, driven by increased revenues and higher sales volumes. The company's consolidated revenue from operations witnessed a robust 67.32% YoY growth.
Shares of Adani Power, the largest private thermal power producer in India, jumped 5% in early trade on Monday, reaching ₹570 apiece, after the company posted a robust set of numbers for the December quarter.
