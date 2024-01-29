Adani Power shares surge 5% as Q3 net profit sees multi-fold jump

Shares of Adani Power, the largest private thermal power producer in India, jumped 5% in early trade on Monday, reaching ₹570 apiece, after the company posted a robust set of numbers for the December quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Q3 FY24, Adani Power reported a significant boost in net profit, soaring from ₹9 crore in the corresponding period last year to ₹2,738 crore in Q3FY24, primarily driven by increased revenues. The company's consolidated revenue from operations witnessed a 67.32% year-on-year growth, reaching ₹12,991 crore compared to ₹7,764 crore in Q3FY23, primarily attributed to higher sales volumes.

The power sale volume came in at 21.5 Billion Units (BU) in Q3FY24, up by 82% from 11.8 BU in Q3FY23 due to improved power demand and larger installed capacity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The higher volumes were contributed by the Mundra, Udupi, Raipur, and Mahan plants, apart from the incremental contribution of the Godda power plant, which has quickly become an important part of the power supply ecosystem of Bangladesh, as highlighted by the company in its Q3 earnings report.

The company emphasised that the growth in domestic power sales volumes was fueled by the rising power demand across India, with Power Purchase Agreements ("PPAs") benefiting from the decline in prices of imported coal and alternative fuels. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Its EBITDA for Q3FY24 more than tripled, reaching ₹4,605 crore compared to ₹1,470 crore in Q3FY23, driven by increased revenues and lower prices of imported fuels.

During the quarter, the company reduced its finance cost to ₹797 crore from ₹946 crore in Q3FY23. This reduction was primarily attributed to a decrease in secured and unsecured debt over the past year, although it was partly offset by higher borrowing costs for the Godda power plant, according to company's earnings report.

Further, the company said it has inked an initial pact to sell 100% equity in its two arms, Aviceda Infra Park and Innovant Buildwell, to AdaniConnex. The earnings filing showed that the AIPL and IBPL are being sold for a consideration of ₹190 crore and ₹350 crore, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Commenting on the quarterly results, Mr S B Khyalia, CEO of Adani Power, said," The company’s strategically located power plants and optimal capacity allocation between PPAs and merchant capacities, coupled with its strength in fuel management & logistics and excellence in power plant O&M, have allowed it to address growing power demand and generate robust profitability. This has resulted in improved liquidity, which has in turn been utilised to reduce debt.

"The ongoing brownfield capacity expansion of 1,600 MW at Mahan is on track, while we are moving ahead to extend our leadership further inorganically. We are excited to be a part of nation-building efforts through the provision of reliable electricity supply from our highly efficient power plants while keeping sustainability goals at the forefront of our agenda," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At 11:00 am, the stock was trading with a gain of 3.31% at ₹561.30 apiece.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

