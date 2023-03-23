Adani Power stock to be put under short term additional surveillance measure framework (ASM) again4 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 05:33 AM IST
The NSE and BSE said Adani Power has satisfied the criteria for inclusion under short-term ASM
New Delhi: NSE and BSE will include Adani Power under the short-term additional surveillance measure (ASM) framework from today. Adani Power is shortlisted in short-term ASM framework Stage-I effective March 23, according to separate circulars available on the exchanges.
