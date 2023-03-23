Under the short-term ASM, the exchanges said, "Applicable rate of margin shall be 50 per cent or existing margin whichever is higher, subject to maximum rate of margin capped at 100 per cent, w.e.f. March 24, 2023 on all open positions as on March 23, 2023 and new positions created from March 24, 2023."

