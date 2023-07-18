Adani Power to Adani Enterprises: Adani Group shares zoom after Gautam Adani's speech at AGM 20232 min read 18 Jul 2023, 11:26 AM IST
Adani Group AGM 2023: Chairman Gautam Adani criticized Hindenburg Research report, calling it mis-informative with deliberate and malicious attempt aimed at damaging the reputation of Adani Group companies
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani take a dig at Hindenburg Research report published ahead of the Republic Day 2023. While speaking at the Adani Group AGM 2023, the Indian billionaire said that Hindenburg Research report was a combination of targeted misinformation and discredited allegations, the majority of them dating from 2004 to 2015.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×