Adani group shares continue to attract attention of stock market bulls during Monday deals as all 10 Adani shares are trading above their Thursday close and three out of 10 Adani group stocks have locked-in 5 per cent upper circuit. Three Adani shares that hit upper circuit today are Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission. These three Adani group shares hit upper circuit on both NSE and BSE. Out of the rest seven Adani shares, Adani Enterprises share price is up over 2.50 per cent while shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power are up by around 1.50 per cent and one per cent respectively.

Here we list out full details in regard to Adani share price appreciation of 5 group companies during Monday deals:

1] Adani Green Energy: Shares of this flagship Adani group company today opened upside and hit 5 per cent upper circuit within few minutes of stock market's opening bell. Adani Green share price has been in uptrend for the last two days in a row ascending from ₹815.60 to ₹899.15 on NSE, logging over 10 per cent rise in these two sessions.

2] Adani Total Gas: Share price of this Adani group company opened upside today and went on to hit 5 per cent upper circuit in few minutes after the opening bell.

This Adani group stock is also in uptrend for last two days in a row. In last two sessions, Adani Total share price has risen from around ₹822 to ₹906 apiece on NSE, clocking over 10 per cent rise in this time.

3] Adani Transmission: Share price of this Adani group company today opened with an upside gap and went on to hit 5 per cent upper circuit immediately after the stock market's opening. Adani Transmission share price is also in uptrend for last two session, logging over 10 per cent rise in this time.

4] Adani Power: Share price of this energy company today opened with an upside gap and went on to hit intraday high of ₹197.70 apiece on NSE, logging more than one per cent intraday rise during Monday deals. This Adani group company's share price has been rising for last two sessions but with limited gains.

5] Adani Enterprises: Share price of this Adani group company had gap up opening today. Adani Enterprises share price today is around ₹1795 per share on NSE, which is around 2.50 per cent higher from its Thursday close of ₹1754 apiece levels. Like other Adani group stocks, this Adani share has risen from ₹1698 to ₹1795 per share levels in last two sessions, logging around 6 per cent rise in this time.

Apart from these 5 flagship Adani group shares, ACC shares are up around 1.70 per cent, Adani Ports share price has risen to the tune of 1.75 per cent, Adani Wilmar share price gained over 0.50 per cent, Ambuja Cements share price ascended around 0.50 per cent whereas NDTV share price shot up around 1.50 per cent during Monday deals.