Adani Power to Adani Green: All Adani shares trade green. 3 hits upper circuit

Adani group shares continue to attract attention of stock market bulls during Monday deals as all 10 Adani shares are trading above their Thursday close and three out of 10 Adani group stocks have locked-in 5 per cent upper circuit. Three Adani shares that hit upper circuit today are Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission. These three Adani group shares hit upper circuit on both NSE and BSE. Out of the rest seven Adani shares, Adani Enterprises share price is up over 2.50 per cent while shares of Adani Ports and Adani Power are up by around 1.50 per cent and one per cent respectively.

