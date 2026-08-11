Adani Energy to Adani Ports: Adani Group shares rise as the US Court dismisses criminal case against Gautam Adani

Adani Group stocks like Adani Enterprises, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Ports, Adani Total Gas were trading higher after the the US Court dismisses criminal case against Gautam Adani.

Adani Energy Solutions shares led the gains, rising as much as 0.55%. Meanwhile, shares of Adani Green Energy, Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports also advanced, climbing up to 0.42% during Tuesday’s trading session.

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US Court dismisses case against Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani A US court has dismissed with prejudice the criminal charges against Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani, effectively bringing nearly two years of proceedings in the alleged fraud and bribery case to a close.

According to a PTI report, the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York approved the Justice Department’s Rule 48(a) motion to dismiss the indictment against Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani and former Adani Green Energy CEO Vneet S. Jaain. The charges included conspiracy to commit securities fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and securities fraud.

Judge Nicholas Garaufis granted the motion after seeking further clarification from prosecutors regarding their decision to drop the case. A dismissal with prejudice permanently ends the criminal proceedings and prevents the charges from being brought again. However, it does not constitute a judicial determination on the merits of the allegations.

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The case dates back to November 2024, when US prosecutors accused Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani, Vneet Jaain and others of participating in a scheme to pay around $250 million in bribes to Indian government officials to secure solar power contracts. The contracts were estimated to generate more than $2 billion in after-tax profits over a period of two decades.

Prosecutors had also alleged that investors were misled as the group raised more than $3 billion through loans and bond issuances in US markets.

The Adani Group repeatedly rejected the criminal allegations, calling them baseless and stating that it had complied with all applicable laws and regulatory requirements.

Separately, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) civil action has also been resolved through a final judgment against Gautam Adani. He consented to the order without admitting the allegations. Under the judgment, Adani is required to pay a $6 million civil penalty to the SEC within 30 days.

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Adani welcomed the decision "with humility and deep respect for the judicial process."

"Throughout this challenging period, our faith in truth, fairness and the rule of law remained unwavering. My deepest gratitude to those who never lost faith in us, in the system and in India's capacity for justice. We will continue doing what matters: building for our nation, creating value that outlasts us and serving a purpose larger than ourselves. That is our commitment," he said in a post on X.

(With inputs from PTI)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.