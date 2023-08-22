Adani Power to Adani Ports shares: Why Adani group stocks are skyrocketing — explained2 min read 22 Aug 2023, 12:53 PM IST
Adani shares are rising due to recent investment buzz in various Adani group of companies, believe stock market experts
Stock market today: Adani group shares have been in uptrend for last few trade sessions. Out of 10 Adani shares, Adani Power share price has ascended from ₹280 to ₹343 apiece levels in last four sessions, logging near 22.50 per cent rise in this time. Adani Ports share price has 776 apiece levels to ₹869 per share levels on NSE, logging around 12 per cent appreciation in last four sessions. Adani Green share price has surged from near ₹933 to ₹1044 apiece levels in last three days, logging to the tune of 12 per cent rise in this time. Even today, seven out of ten Adani group shares are in green. The three stocks that are in red zone are down by less than half per cent down. Adani Enterprises share price has also risen to the tune of 3 per cent during Tuesday deals.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started