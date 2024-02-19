Adani Power to Adani Ports: Why Adani group shares are rising today?

Stock market today: Ahead of the investor's meeting scheduled on 22nd February 2024, Adani group stocks are witnessing strong buying interest since early morning deals on Monday. One of the flagship Adani group companies, Adani Wilmar's share price today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹372.50 apiece on NSE, logging over a 7 percent rally in opening bell. Shares of Adani, Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises , Adani Green Energy , Adani Total, Ambuja Cements , NDTV, etc too witnessed strong buying interest during the early morning session on Monday.

According to stock market experts, the Adani group has declared an investors' meeting on 22nd February 2024 and the market is expecting some fundraising from this meeting. However, some bond reset news may also come out of this meeting, and hence, bulls are betting high on Adani group shares on Monday.

Trigger for Adani group shares

Speaking on the reason for the rally in Adani group stocks, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Adani group has announced investors' meeting on 22nd February 2024, which has triggered speculations about the fundraising. That's why bulls have put their weight behind Adani group shares. However, the market is awaiting some official announcements regarding the agenda of this investors' meeting for more clarity. Some of its bonds in the international bond market are getting matured and some outcome on the bond reset may also come out of this meeting. So, whatever triggers we are coming across right now are mere speculation and hence one should not make any investment decision based on these existing triggers. Investors are advised to wait for the outcome of the investors' meeting of any official statement regarding the agenda of this investors' meeting."

On Saturday, Adani Enterprises informed Indian stock market bourses about the investors' meeting saying, "Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Company will interact with the investors as per schedule given hereunder: Thursday, 22nd February 2024 at 5:30 to 7:30 PM | In-person interaction with High Net Worth Individuals at Ahmedabad."

While replying to the LiveMint query, the Adani group spokesperson said, "In tandem with financial prudence, the Adani Portfolio has pursued strategic partnerships and divestments to streamline its portfolio and unlock value. Collaborations with global entities like French energy major TotalEnergies and Kowa to expand into emerging markets such as Japan and Korea to sell green hydrogen underscored the portfolio’s vision for sustainable growth and international expansion."

"In another development, the US International Development Finance Corp (DFC) undertook a meticulous due diligence process before granting the conglomerate a substantial USD 553 million loan for a container terminal project in Sri Lanka and the US government deemed allegations of Hindenburg Research inconsequential in its assessment. This endorsement further underscored stakeholder’s confidence in Adani Portfolio’s operations," the spokesperson added.

