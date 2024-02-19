Adani Power to Adani Ports: Why Adani group shares are rising today?
Adani group shares are rising on fundraising speculations while an official statement is still awaited, say experts
Stock market today: Ahead of the investor's meeting scheduled on 22nd February 2024, Adani group stocks are witnessing strong buying interest since early morning deals on Monday. One of the flagship Adani group companies, Adani Wilmar's share price today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹372.50 apiece on NSE, logging over a 7 percent rally in opening bell. Shares of Adani, Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total, Ambuja Cements, NDTV, etc too witnessed strong buying interest during the early morning session on Monday.
