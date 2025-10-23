Adani Power to announce Q2 results 2025 on this date. Check details

Adani group company — Adani Power — will announce its financial results for the quarter ended September 30 in the week ahead, the firm informed via an exchange filing today, October 23.

Adani Power said that its board is slated to meet on Thursday, October 30, to consider and approve the financial results for the second quarter and first half of the calendar year 2025-26 (FY26).

“Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (“Listing Regulations”), we would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (“Board”) will be held on Thursday, October 30, 2025, to consider and approve, inter alia, the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 (“Results”),” Adani Power said in a filing today.

Further, Adani Power added that it has given an intimation to its designated persons and also to the stock exchanges regarding the closure of the Trading Window for trading in the company’s securities from October 1, 2025, till the expiry of 48 hours from the date when the results are declared and made public.

Adani Power Q1 Results In the previous quarter of the FY26, Adani Power posted a 15.53% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to ₹3,305 crore, on account of lower merchant tariffs and elevated operating expenses.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, however, Adani Power’s consolidated net profit rose 27.1%, driven by higher one-time income and stable EBITDA performance sequentially.

During the first quarter of FY26, the company’s continuing total revenue stood at ₹14,167 crore, down from ₹15,052 crore in the same period last year. The decline was mainly attributed to lower merchant tariff realisations and a drop in import coal prices on a year-on-year basis.

EBITDA came in at ₹5,744 crore for Q1 FY26, compared with ₹6,290 crore in Q1 FY25. The company said operating performance was supported by a moderation in fuel costs, though this was partly offset by lower tariffs and higher operating expenses arising from recent acquisitions.

Adani Power Share Price Trend Adani Power share price defied the bullish stock market trend to trade marginally lower on the BSE today. Adani Power share price hit a low of ₹168.60 on the BSE, as against its last closing price of ₹170.30.

At the same time, the BSE barometer Sensex was trading 0.85% higher in intraday deals.

Despite today's dip, Adani Power share price traded higher by 7.57% for the week and 45.98% for the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, the Adani group stock has added 60.53% and is up 44.31% for the last one year.