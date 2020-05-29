MUMBAI : Private sector power generation and distribution company Adani Power has informed stock exchanges that its board of directors will consider a proposal at its next meeting to voluntarily delist its shares. The proposal to buy out the company’s public float has come from promoter firm Adani Properties Private Ltd.

At Friday’s closing price of ₹36.40, the delisting proposal would amount to about ₹3513 crore. As of March 2020, 25.03% of the company is held by public shareholders, primarily by foreign portfolio investors and overseas corporate bodies.

In an exchange filing, the company said: “Pursuant to the delisting proposal Letter. the board of directors of the company have been requested to: (a) consider and approve the delisting proposal in accordance with the SEBI Delisting Regulations; (b) seek the requisite approvals for the delisting proposal. including from the shareholders of the company in accordance with the SEBI Delisting Regulations, the stock exchanges, any third parties, lenders or any other authority (as may be applicable); and (c) to take all such other actions as may be required to be undertaken by the Company under the SEBI Delisting Regulations to give effect to the delisting proposal including appointment of merchant banker to undertake due diligence." The board is scheduled to meet on June 3 to consider the proposal.

In the last 12 months, the Adani Power’s share price has halved from a high of ₹73.75 to the current level of ₹36.40, making delisting by the promoter group and attractive and affordable option. Earlier this month, commodities major Vedanta Ltd made a similar offer to its minority investors while Mint has reported in the past that several Indian companies are considering going private as stock valuations remain depressed and promoters seek the freedom to restructure their businesses outside the scrutiny of public shareholders and regulators.

