Adani Power to consider 3500 delisting proposal

In an exchange filing, the company said: “Pursuant to the delisting proposal Letter. the board of directors of the company have been requested to: (a) consider and approve the delisting proposal in accordance with the SEBI Delisting Regulations; (b) seek the requisite approvals for the delisting proposal. including from the shareholders of the company in accordance with the SEBI Delisting Regulations, the stock exchanges, any third parties, lenders or any other authority (as may be applicable); and (c) to take all such other actions as may be required to be undertaken by the Company under the SEBI Delisting Regulations to give effect to the delisting proposal including appointment of merchant banker to undertake due diligence." The board is scheduled to meet on June 3 to consider the proposal.