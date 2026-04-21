Adani Power trumps Adani Ports to become the largest Adani Group stock

In a significant reshuffle within the Adani group, Adani Power has emerged as the most valuable publicly listed company in the conglomerate, surpassing Adani Ports & SEZ.

This milestone comes after a remarkable rise in the power stock, which recently hit a new 52-week high, boosting its market value to nearly ₹4 lakh crore as of Monday, April 20. This marks a notable shift in the group's hierarchy, which has traditionally been dominated by the infrastructure and port sectors.

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As of 20 April 2026, as per BSE data, the Adani Group's publicly traded companies exhibit a diverse range of market capitalizations, with Adani Power at the forefront, valued at ₹3,87,237 crore. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone follows closely behind at ₹3,63,461 crore, while Adani Enterprises comes in at ₹2,87,834 crore.

As per BSE data, additional prominent members of the group include Adani Green Energy, valued at ₹1,90,183 crore, Adani Energy Solutions at ₹1,51,530 crore, Ambuja Cements at ₹1,12,344 crore, and Adani Total Gas at ₹68,249 crore.

In contrast, companies like ACC, AWL Agri Business, and NDTV have relatively lower market capitalizations. This ranking underscores the concentration of the group's value in sectors such as power, ports, and core holding businesses, with the other companies still making a notable contribution to the overall market capitalisation.

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As of 20 April 2026, the Adani Group’s listed companies together have an overall market cap of about ₹16.12 lakh crore

Company Name Mcap ( ₹ in crore) 20-04-2026 ACC Ltd 26,845 Adani Energy Solutions Ltd 151,530 Adani Enterprises Ltd 287,834 Adani Green Energy Ltd 190,183 Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd 363,461 Adani Power Ltd. 387,237 Adani Total Gas Ltd 68,249 Ambuja Cements Ltd 112,344 AWL Agri Business Ltd 24,005 New Delhi Television Ltd. 916 Source: BSE

Also Read | Adani Enterprises sets board meeting date to declare Q4 results 2026, dividend

Adani Group stocks: Year-to-Date Performance Adani Group stocks have shown a mixed trend in 2026. Adani Power has stood out as the best performer, surging 38.56% year-to-date, followed by Adani Energy Solutions, which rose by 19.74%, and Adani Green Energy, which grew by 13.61%. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and Adani Total Gas recorded modest increases of 7.89% and 5.43%, respectively, while Adani Enterprises remained relatively stable with a slight decline of 0.65%.

Conversely, companies associated with cement and FMCG underperformed notably, with ACC plummeting 17.34%, Ambuja Cements dropping 18.54%, and AWL Agri Business declining 21.63%. Additionally, the media entity New Delhi Television saw a decline of 16.99%, underscoring a shift in investor interest towards power and energy transition sectors within the group.

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According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, the Adani group has witnessed a strong and broad-based rally over the past month, with most stocks trading well above their key moving averages and several approaching or sustaining near all-time high levels.

Within the basket, Adani Power has emerged as the top performer, driven by the ongoing momentum in the power sector and strong sectoral tailwinds.

Adani takes over Ambani on rich list The sharp rise in shares of core Adani group firms has helped Gautam Adani overtake Mukesh Ambani as the wealthiest person in Asia, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. As of the rankings published on 20 April, Adani, the Founder and Chairman of the Adani Group, is ranked 19th in the world with an estimated net worth of $95.3 billion. Ambani, who heads Reliance Industries, follows closely behind in 20th place with a net worth of $92 billion.

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The change follows a consistent increase in Adani's wealth, allowing him to regain the leading position on Asia's wealth list. For wealth generation from 2025 to 2026, Adani is ranked 19th in the world, having increased his net worth by $8.10 billion. Meanwhile, Ambani ranks among the top five billionaires who experienced the largest decrease in wealth, with his fortune dropping by $16.9 billion during the same timeframe.

Experts indicate that this suggests a shift towards power and utility sectors, coupled with renewed investor trust in Adani Group companies. Additionally, it reflects the strong connection between the performance of the equity market and the creation of wealth by promoters.

According to experts, if the current trends continue, the power sector could emerge as the primary factor influencing the group's valuation, potentially surpassing traditional infrastructure sectors and altering the conglomerate's long-term growth story for the first time in many years.

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Technical Views Rajesh Bhosale, said that from a technical perspective, the divergence is clearly visible—while Adani group stocks are in a strong uptrend with higher high–higher low formations and positive momentum indicators, Reliance remains in a consolidation phase with limited directional strength.

“While a short-term bounce in Reliance from current levels cannot be ruled out, the prevailing momentum and sectoral strength suggest that the Adani group is likely to continue its outperformance in the near term. This could potentially lead to a further widening of the performance gap between the Adani and Ambani groups,” added Bhosale.

Ruchit Jain, Head - Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, added that Adani Power has recently witnessed a breakout from a prolonged consolidation phase, supported by strong volume expansion. This, coupled with positive momentum across the Adani Group stocks, has driven increased buying interest in the counter.

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“Traders holding existing long positions are advised to maintain their stance and ride the ongoing trend, while any near-term corrections can be viewed as potential buying opportunities,” advised Jain.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.